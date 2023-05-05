Dodge Center man arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles while drunk

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Dodge Center man is behind bars after he allegedly hit three vehicles while drunk behind the wheel.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it was called to Roosters Barn and Grill on Superior Drive Northwest after reports of a “very intoxicated” driver who hit three cars with his truck while leaving the parking lot.

Someone saw him leaving and followed him then Olmsted County deputies were able to stop the driver near Oxbow Park.

The 31-year-old’s breathalyzer test results were double the legal limit at .19 and he was arrested.

He is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on a third-degree DWI charge.

