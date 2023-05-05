Cleanup efforts underway at Lake City Marina after flooding

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – River levels on Lake Pepin along the Mississippi in Lake City have receded four feet since it reached its crest of nearly 19 feet last week.

It was the sixth highest recorded crest in Lake City.

Marina crew had to remove about twenty mobile homes during the crest. They’re working with property owners and moving crews on coming down to Lake City to get the homes put back. They hope to start next week.

Crews also had to get boats out of the water last week. This has caused a bit of congestion in the marina boat parking lot on land, so getting the boats into the water will look a bit different this year.

“We’ve dropped down. As soon as it got up there, it really started to come down fast. We’re not totally out of the woods, but I’m pretty comfortable where the river level’s at now, and it continues to drop,” Marina operations manager Jeff Brand said.

Marina crews actually got their first boat in the water Friday morning. They expect to have a lot more going in next week.

However, with the colder weather we’ve seen this spring, the process is expected to go a lot slower. Typically, most boats are in the water by Memorial Day, but Marina leaders say that most likely will not be the case this year.

