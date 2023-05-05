Charles City students create ‘Untold Stories of Riverside Cemetery’ project

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Some 8th grade students in Charles City have been working a collaborative project in Social Studies and Language Arts called, “The Untold Stories of Riverside Cemetery”.

The students researched and wrote biographies of people born before 1890 that are buried in Charles City’s own Riverside Cemetery.

After they researched and wrote the biographies, the Social Studies teacher, Mr. Ryan Rahmiller, took the students to the Riverside Cemetery to film their person’s gravesite. Once the filming was complete, the students created a video with the clips from the cemetery along with the voiceover of the biography they had written.

The videos that were created by the students will also have a unique QR code. That special QR code will be engraved on a metal rod that will be placed next to the corresponding grave.

The hope is that people coming to visit the cemetery will scan the QR code with their device and see the video that the 8th graders created and learn about some of the first people buried in Charles City and their impact on the community.

On Monday, May 15th, the students will be hosting an “Open House” out at the Riverside Cemetery in Charles City (from around 12pm-3pm) where their work will be showcased and the public is free to come and view what they’ve done.

You can check out the YouTube Channel created by Mr. Rahmiller here.

