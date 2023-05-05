Cause of death released for Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center detainee

Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Olmsted County Adult Detention Center(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The cause of death for an Olmsted County Adult Detention Center detainee was released by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning.

According to OCSO, autopsy results from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office showed 59-year-old Melvin Bush died of natural caused related to a medical incident.

Bush was found not breathing during a routine well-being check on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

He was taken to May Clinic St. Marys where he was pronounced dead.

Bush was in custody on a domestic abuse no contact order violation.

