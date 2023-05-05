Annual 100 Mile Garage Sale this weekend

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – A little rain didn’t stop folks from setting up in their yards for the annual 100 Mile Garage Sale.

Every spring, 15 historic river towns, including Lake City, clean out their attics and garages for this sale.

The 100 Mile Garage Sale extends from Winona north to Red Wing on the Minnesota side of the River and Fountain City north to Prescott on the Wisconsin side of the River.

Hundreds of people set up their own garage sales and even more shop around. Some folks participate every year, making it a family tradition.

“We have a collection of stuff out in the country. This is my aunt and uncle’s place. It’s kind of a family affair. We all get together and all put it a little bit of work and have a good time and make memories. I’ve been doing this since I was very, very young, so it comes natural to do all this stuff and talk to people,” seller Elizabeth Davidson said.

Some people work year-round to find items to sell.

”We go to different auctions here and there whenever we can. I still work full time, so we get there and we go and find junk, truckloads of junk,” seller Theresa Davidson said.

The sale continues on tomorrow and Sunday. While there are no maps indicating the exact location of the individual sales, they are very easy to find and are identified by signage and pink balloons or ribbons.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.