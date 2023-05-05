Annual 100 Mile Garage Sale this weekend

100 mile garage sale
100 mile garage sale(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – A little rain didn’t stop folks from setting up in their yards for the annual 100 Mile Garage Sale.

Every spring, 15 historic river towns, including Lake City, clean out their attics and garages for this sale.

The 100 Mile Garage Sale extends from Winona north to Red Wing on the Minnesota side of the River and Fountain City north to Prescott on the Wisconsin side of the River.

Hundreds of people set up their own garage sales and even more shop around. Some folks participate every year, making it a family tradition.

“We have a collection of stuff out in the country. This is my aunt and uncle’s place. It’s kind of a family affair. We all get together and all put it a little bit of work and have a good time and make memories. I’ve been doing this since I was very, very young, so it comes natural to do all this stuff and talk to people,” seller Elizabeth Davidson said.

Some people work year-round to find items to sell.

”We go to different auctions here and there whenever we can. I still work full time, so we get there and we go and find junk, truckloads of junk,” seller Theresa Davidson said.

The sale continues on tomorrow and Sunday. While there are no maps indicating the exact location of the individual sales, they are very easy to find and are identified by signage and pink balloons or ribbons.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Crews battling shed fire near Zumbrota
Crews battling shed fire near Zumbrota
Dodge Center man arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles while drunk
Dodge Center man arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles while drunk
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles

Latest News

Marina cleanup in Lake City
Cleanup efforts underway at Lake City Marina after flooding
RPU tree planting
RPU & Parks and Recreation put on “The Right Tree in the Right Place” program
David Harris at Goonies
GOONIES PRESENTS DAVID HARRIS
100 mile garage sale
Folks brave the rain for the 100 Mile Garage Sale