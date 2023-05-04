VIDEO: Rescuers team up to free Clydesdale trapped in mud for hours

Rescuers in Kansas were able to free a Clydesdale caught in a muddy ravine. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Animal rescuers were able to free a horse that had been trapped in mud for hours.

The Butler County Animal Rescue Team reports it was called to help a downed Clydesdale stranded in a muddy ravine on Tuesday.

According to Sedgwick County Fire and Rescue, the horse had been caught in the ravine for five to six hours.

Rescuers sedated the 17-year-old horse named Chrome and placed him in a protective hood. A glide with straps was then lowered into the ravine to pull him out.

Once the sedation wore off, Chrome was given fluids, a snack and allowed to rest.

The rescue team thanked everyone involved in helping to get the horse free.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
04/2023
MN House passes Paid Family and Medical Leave bill
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Fastenal Manufacturing Sponsorship Program
First Chatfield student selected for Fastenal Manufacturing Sponsorship Program

Latest News

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico
Mankato Police arrested a teen for having a loaded gun at Mankato West High School. Police say...
Teen arrested for having loaded gun at Mankato West High School
A U.S. Marine veteran was taken into custody and released without charges. A spokesperson for...
Chokehold killed man restrained by NYC subway passengers