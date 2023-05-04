Veterinarians raise red flags over highly contagious canine flu

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Pets often become part of the family, so all is done to keep them healthy. Now veterinarians are raising red flags about an influenza that has been affecting dogs.

This disease is called Canine Influenza and is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can be transmitted between dogs. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has released new guidance for dog owners, facilities, and veterinarians as it tracks more confirmed and suspected cases in Hennepin, Anoka and Washington Counties.

“It been somewhat quieter in the last several years and now it seems to be kind of close to home,” veterinarian Dr. Bradley Treader said.

According to Dr. Treader from Rochester’s Northern Valley Animal Clinic, cases of canine influenza started in 2015 and so far, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health has suspected more than 200 cases in 2023.

“Dogs that go to the dog park, go to a groomer, doggy daycare, kenneling all of those situations would be more at risk,” Dr. Treader explained.

With outbreaks across the state, local clinics and shelters aren’t taking any risks. Paws and Claws had to uninvite dogs to its annual Pet Walk coming up on Saturday.

“Between the consultation with the shelter veterinarian and the Minnesota Animal Board of Health they have decided that the safest thing to do is to not have dogs at our annual pet walk this Saturday,” Paws and Claws volunteer Char Carey explained.

Dr. Treader recommends vaccinating if your dog is at high risk, but if a vaccine isn’t available, its recommended to avoid contact with dogs outside of your household.

“The supply of the vaccine is a little bit hit and miss right now because people are anticipating utilizing it and supply and demand is troublesome if we all of a sudden start vaccinating,” Dr. Treader said.

According to Dr. Treader symptoms could be similar to kennel cough.

“Coughing, sneezing, running nose, runny eyes, many of which wouldn’t be getting that sick they might be eating and drinking fine,” Dr. Treader said.

Dogs may develop more severe symptoms like a high-grade fever, anorexia, or even secondary pneumonia, but most dogs do recover in about a week.

“Be aware of this disease and aware of how its spread and act accordingly, if you can avoid exposing your dog to other dogs, now’s the time to think about that and do it,” Carey said.

