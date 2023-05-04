Summer-like warmth today; Isolated shower chances for the next several days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying some gorgeous weather in the region today! If you enjoyed the bright and mild sunshine we experienced on Wednesday, you’ll love today’s forecast which features tons of sunshine with even warmer temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a slight southwest breeze.

Expect sunny skies with a slight southwest breeze today and afternoon highs will be in the 70s. (KTTC)

A disturbance from the west will trigger a few showers that will roll into our area late tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy otherwise with low temperatures in the upper 40s and a light south breeze.

There will be a chance of isolated showers in the morning Friday with another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms possible late in the afternoon and evening. Expect occasional sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 60s and a light southeast breeze.

High temps will be around 70 degrees on Friday with a few showers possible early and late in the day. (KTTC)

Rain chances will be similar on Saturday, but activity will likely be very diffuse and spotty. We’ll start the day with a stray shower or two in the early morning with additional rain chances developing in the evening hours. A gusty southeast breeze and limited rounds of sunshine will help warm our temperatures to around 70 degrees.

The will be chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms for the next several days. (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts over the next several days may reach an inch or more in a few spots. (KTTC)

Sunday looks a bit more unsettled with isolated showers and thunderstorms of and on during the day and a southeasterly breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

High temps will be in the 60s and 70s over the next week with small doses of shower and thunderstorm activity in the area for portions of each day. (KTTC)

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area for parts of Monday with partly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the low 70s. A stray shower will be possible late next Tueday and for part of Wednesday before more widespread showers develop with the passage of a storm system through the region next Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 70s for most of the upcoming week.

High temps will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for the next couple of weeks which is a bit warmer than the seasonal average. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Thursday, May 4, 2023. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout your Star Wars day with high temperatures in the upper 70s. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible on Friday with highs near 70°. There will be rain chances this weekend mostly on Sunday with comfortable temperatures. wweatherwweathermankkttcwxm#minnesota ♬ B Beats - Instrumental - B-Beats

