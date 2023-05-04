Spring Farm Open House in Mazeppa coming up soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Allie Kuppenbender, owner of Bleed Heart Floral Farm & Design joined Kamie on Midwest Access Thursday.

Bleed Heart Floral Farm & Design has a lot of tulips and plants, great for Mother’s Day in a few weeks.

There will be a Spring Farm Open House at Bleed Heart Floral Farm & Design on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The open house provides the opportunity to walk around the newly planted flower field and see where all the flowers are grown.

You can bring your mom, your partner, your friends, as they’ll have loads of spring bulbs and other goodies available for purchase.

