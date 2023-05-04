Spring Farm Open House in Mazeppa coming up soon

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Allie Kuppenbender, owner of Bleed Heart Floral Farm & Design joined Kamie on Midwest Access Thursday.

Bleed Heart Floral Farm & Design has a lot of tulips and plants, great for Mother’s Day in a few weeks.

There will be a Spring Farm Open House at Bleed Heart Floral Farm & Design on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The open house provides the opportunity to walk around the newly planted flower field and see where all the flowers are grown.

You can bring your mom, your partner, your friends, as they’ll have loads of spring bulbs and other goodies available for purchase.

More information about Bleed Heart Floral Farm & Design can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
04/2023
MN House passes Paid Family and Medical Leave bill
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

Latest News

Dozens without power after construction crew hits power line
Dozens without power after construction crew hits power line
Co-founder of the Harmony Rucker League joins Midwest Access Thursday
Officials respond to fire at apartment complex on Marion Road
Officials respond to fire at apartment complex on Marion Road
generic fire truck
Garage and vehicles a total loss after Mason City fire