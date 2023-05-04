RPS: Some employee information involved in cybersecurity ransomware threat

RPS: Some employee information involved in cybersecurity threat(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) families received an email from the school district Thursday with an update about the districtwide cybersecurity threat.

The email said it has been determined that personal information belonging to some RPS employees was involved in the incident, including a small number of students who are or were employed by RPS.

As of now, RPS has no evidence that the personal information of any students who do not work for RPS was affected. Notification letters to the affected individuals were sent out Thursday. RPS chose to mail the letters because it is the most reliable method to ensure the affected individuals are notified.

RPS continues to work with third-party cybersecurity experts to fully restore its systems and investigate the scope and scale of the incident.

According to RPS, there is no evidence currently that the affected personal information has been used for identity theft or financial fraud.

If the investigation reveals that other individuals were affected by the incident, RPS will notify them directly to the best of its ability.

RPS also confirmed that this was a ransomware event. RPS has alerted the FBI, and said it did not pay a ransom.

RPS could not disclose the ransomware until Thursday to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Technology teams and cybersecurity experts continue working around the clock to bring RPS back to full operational capacity as quickly and securely as possible.

RPS will update families and staff as the investigation moves forward.

