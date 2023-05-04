Resounding Voices previews Spring Concert

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Resounding Voices will host its 2023 Spring Concert on Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m. in Rochester.

The concert will take place at Calvary Evangelical Free Church located at 5500 25th Ave. NW.

KTTC’s Tom Overlie will be a special guest at the concert.

The cost if $10 for adults and it is free for ages 18 and younger. Tickets are available at the door.

You can learn more here.

