Rain chances return; Temperatures stay warm

Isolated to scattered showers through the weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hopefully everyone enjoyed the summer-like conditions on Thursday because we are tracking some spring showers for Friday through the upcoming weekend.

Rain Outlook:

Upcoming Precip Chances
Upcoming Precip Chances(KTTC)

I have increased our rain chances on Friday to scattered across SE MN and NE IA. Our best chance of rain will be through the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will be isolated through the upcoming weekend. Then we’re looking at stray showers and storms next Monday and Thursday. I have low confidence on the rain chances next week.

Tomorrow's outlook
Tomorrow's outlook(KTTC)

Temperatures Friday will warm into the upper 60s with scattered shower chances through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts on Friday will range from 0.10-0.50″.

Precip forecast next 3-days
Precip forecast next 3-days(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts over the next 3 days (through Sunday) will range from 0.25-1.00″ for areas along and to the north of I-90. Areas south of I-90 will see ranges around 0.10-0.75″.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

