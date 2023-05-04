Officials respond to fire at apartment complex on Marion Road
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Marion Road in southeast Rochester Thursday afternoon.
According to RPD, there was minor damage to the outside patios of some apartments on the second and third floors.
RPD said there were no injuries.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.