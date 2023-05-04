MN State Patrol says legal cannabis presents new challenges to driver safety

By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With legislation to legalize recreational cannabis set to hit Governor Tim Walz’s desk soon, a new challenge waits for those enforcing driver safety: enforcing laws against driving while high.

“We’re really concerned about people going from recreational use at home or a private setting and then getting on our roadways and operating a motor vehicle,” said Minnesota State Patrol Seargeant Eric Bormann.

“That’s going to be our biggest challenge is to educate officers and get them to act on those signs of impairment.”

Sgt. Eric Bormann, Minnesota State Patrol

Addressing these concerns was at the forefront of Sgt. Bormann’s mind at the Towards Zero Deaths Workshop in Rochester Wednesday. His presentation detailed many different kinds of way cannabis is consumed, and how to look out for it in drivers.

“That’s going to be our biggest challenge is to educate officers and get them to act on those signs of impairment,” Bormann said.

Bormann says driving under the influence of cannabis products will be enforced the same way a driver would be issued a DUI for driving drunk, but the biggest challenge is determining how a driver is high.

“With alcohol we have a per se law, where with marijuana we don’t the fact that we have to prove impairment at the time of the arrest through evaluations,” said Winona County Deputy Chad Myers.

Myers is also a Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE), which means he has a special certification where he can determine if a driver is in fact high.

“[DRE’s] will play a big part in the marijuana aspect of it because there are certain things that we can do that maybe the average cop that hasn’t been trained with this can do and look for,” Myers said.

