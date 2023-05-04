Minnesota Court of Appeals hearing arguments at Government Center

Court of Appeals
Court of Appeals(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A three-judge panel of the Minnesota court of appeals will hear arguments on several cases in Rochester this Thursday.

One argument is on the deadly Wabasha hit-and-run that took the life of a teen in August 2021. 86-year-old Bernard Quist of Lake City was convicted of a felony for driving drunk and hitting and killing 16-year-old Adrianna Simon on a skateboard.

Quist pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nearly 6 months behind bars... as part of a plea deal.

The Court of Appeals will hear the communities’ oral arguments of Minnesotans to ensure access to justice.

Arguments for all cases begin at 9:30 this morning at the Olmsted County Government Center.

The court will be open to the public, in courtroom #1 on the fifth floor of the Government Center at 151 SE 4th Street.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

04/2023
MN House passes Paid Family and Medical Leave bill
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

Latest News

Rochester
MN State Patrol says legal cannabis presents new challenges to driver safety
MN State Patrol says legal cannabis presents new challenges to driver safety
Canine Flu cases on the rise.
Veterinarians raise red flags over highly contagious canine flu
Mankato Police arrested a teen for having a loaded gun at Mankato West High School. Police say...
Teen arrested for having loaded gun at Mankato West High School