Minnesota Court of Appeals hearing arguments at Government Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A three-judge panel of the Minnesota court of appeals will hear arguments on several cases in Rochester this Thursday.

One argument is on the deadly Wabasha hit-and-run that took the life of a teen in August 2021. 86-year-old Bernard Quist of Lake City was convicted of a felony for driving drunk and hitting and killing 16-year-old Adrianna Simon on a skateboard.

Quist pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nearly 6 months behind bars... as part of a plea deal.

The Court of Appeals will hear the communities’ oral arguments of Minnesotans to ensure access to justice.

Arguments for all cases begin at 9:30 this morning at the Olmsted County Government Center.

The court will be open to the public, in courtroom #1 on the fifth floor of the Government Center at 151 SE 4th Street.

