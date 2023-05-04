Garage and vehicles a total loss after Mason City fire

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A garage and some vehicles are a total loss after a garage fire in Mason City on Wednesday.

According to Mason City Fire Department, it was dispatched to a garage fire at 8:42 p.m. located at 698 15th Street SE in Mason City.

Fire crews arrived to find a fully involved fire in a large, detached garage, as well as vehicles, a wooden fence, and a tree also burning.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading into the house or other structures nearby.

Emergency crews cleared the scene at approximately 10:51 p.m.

Heat damage was found on a neighbors’ house, garages and a vehicle.

Fire investigation has the most probable cause due to a malfunction on a vehicle that was parked in the garage. The fire filled the inside of the garage before it was noticed.

The garage and vehicles are a total loss.

The family was assisted by the Salvation Army for overnight housing and were able to return home Thursday around 1 p.m. as the electric and gas utilities were checked and able to be turned back on.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews were assisted by Mason City Police Department and Alliant Gas & Electric.

