Garage and vehicles a total loss after Mason City fire

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A garage and some vehicles are a total loss after a garage fire in Mason City on Wednesday.

According to Mason City Fire Department, it was dispatched to a garage fire at 8:42 p.m. located at 698 15th Street SE in Mason City.

Fire crews arrived to find a fully involved fire in a large, detached garage, as well as vehicles, a wooden fence, and a tree also burning.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading into the house or other structures nearby.

Emergency crews cleared the scene at approximately 10:51 p.m.

Heat damage was found on a neighbors’ house, garages and a vehicle.

Fire investigation has the most probable cause due to a malfunction on a vehicle that was parked in the garage. The fire filled the inside of the garage before it was noticed.

The garage and vehicles are a total loss.

The family was assisted by the Salvation Army for overnight housing and were able to return home Thursday around 1 p.m. as the electric and gas utilities were checked and able to be turned back on.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews were assisted by Mason City Police Department and Alliant Gas & Electric.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
04/2023
MN House passes Paid Family and Medical Leave bill
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

Latest News

Co-founder of the Harmony Rucker League joins Midwest Access Thursday
Officials respond to fire at apartment complex on Marion Road
Officials respond to fire at apartment complex on Marion Road
This purple road sign will soon mark the section of Highway 5 named after Minnesota-native...
Section of Minnesota highway renamed to honor Prince
RPS
RPS: Some employee information involved in cybersecurity ransomware threat