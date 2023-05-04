Fundraiser for Mason City man who received new heart

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – Dylan DeFord, 31, was airlifted from Mason City to Minneapolis with news of heart failure.

DeFord received a new heart in April and has since been recovering from that surgery.

With medical expenses quickly adding up, there will be a pancake breakfast at Grace Church in Mason City from 8-10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

There will also be a silent auction.

You can learn more about Dylan and his story on his Go Fund Me Page found here.

