Eyota Food Pantry to thank community with celebration

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Eyota Food Pantry will show its appreciation for the community and its volunteers with a celebration on Friday.

The event will also draw attention to the many needs of all food pantries, no matter how large or small they are.

On May 5, 2023, Rochester’s Taco Lab will be at the Eyota Food Pantry to going to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. It will be set up on Center Street.

The pantry is inviting its volunteers to enjoy dinner with current, and possibly future volunteers, with patrons, and with community members.

In the month of March alone, the Eyota Food Pantry distributed over 12,500 pounds of food to just over 200 family visits.

The need to assist those who are experiencing food insecurity is very high and the Eyota Food Pantry feels its community has stepped up to the challenge.

The Eyota Food Pantry and thrift store is located at 111 Center Ave. S in Eyota.

