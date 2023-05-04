Eyota Food Pantry to thank community with celebration

Eyota Food Pantry
Eyota Food Pantry(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Eyota Food Pantry will show its appreciation for the community and its volunteers with a celebration on Friday.

The event will also draw attention to the many needs of all food pantries, no matter how large or small they are.

On May 5, 2023, Rochester’s Taco Lab will be at the Eyota Food Pantry to going to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. It will be set up on Center Street.

The pantry is inviting its volunteers to enjoy dinner with current, and possibly future volunteers, with patrons, and with community members.

In the month of March alone, the Eyota Food Pantry distributed over 12,500 pounds of food to just over 200 family visits.

The need to assist those who are experiencing food insecurity is very high and the Eyota Food Pantry feels its community has stepped up to the challenge.

The Eyota Food Pantry and thrift store is located at 111 Center Ave. S in Eyota.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
04/2023
MN House passes Paid Family and Medical Leave bill
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

Latest News

Ryan Windows and Siding
Ryan Windows and Siding wins two KTTC Fan Favorites
Co-founder of the Harmony Rucker League joins Midwest Access Thursday
Officials respond to fire at apartment complex on Marion Road
Officials respond to fire at apartment complex on Marion Road
generic fire truck
Garage and vehicles a total loss after Mason City fire
Resounding Voices previews Spring Concert
Resounding Voices previews Spring Concert