Dozens without power after construction crew hits power line

Dozens without power after construction crew hits power line
Dozens without power after construction crew hits power line(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – People’s Energy Cooperative is showing a power outage for nearly 100 people in northwest Rochester.

A People Energy Cooperative crew member said early Thursday afternoon, a construction crew was working on a project on near Valleyhigh Road and 50th Ave. and hit the power line.

Some wires on the line came down and started a fire. A fire department then put the fire out resulting in some grass that was burned.

People’s Energy Cooperative has a crew working to fix the power line.

You can keep updated with power outages here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
04/2023
MN House passes Paid Family and Medical Leave bill
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

Latest News

Bleed Heart Floral Farm & Design
Spring Farm Open House in Mazeppa coming up soon
Co-founder of the Harmony Rucker League joins Midwest Access Thursday
Officials respond to fire at apartment complex on Marion Road
Officials respond to fire at apartment complex on Marion Road
generic fire truck
Garage and vehicles a total loss after Mason City fire