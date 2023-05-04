Dozens without power after construction crew hits power line

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – People’s Energy Cooperative is showing a power outage for nearly 100 people in northwest Rochester.

A People Energy Cooperative crew member said early Thursday afternoon, a construction crew was working on a project on near Valleyhigh Road and 50th Ave. and hit the power line.

Some wires on the line came down and started a fire. A fire department then put the fire out resulting in some grass that was burned.

People’s Energy Cooperative has a crew working to fix the power line.

You can keep updated with power outages here.

