Co-founder of the Harmony Rucker League joins Midwest Access Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Zach Haugerud, co-founder of the Harmony Rucker League joined Midwest Access Thursday and spoke with Kamie about the league.

Haugerud, along with Haidyn Gunderson, started Harmony Rucker League in 2021 with the goal of bringing the community together and spreading a positive message.

Since 2021, they have gained over 20 members from surrounding areas, bringing the total amount of players in league to 45 members.

Some local businesses have become sponsors of the league allowing them to purchase jerseys for each player, stat books, scoreboards, basketballs, and more.

Opening night for the 2023 season takes place this Sunday, May 7.

The community is encouraged to attend opening night.

Barbeque, chips, and drinks will be provided to those who attend.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.