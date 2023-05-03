Woman wins $5M lottery scratch-off after overcoming homelessness

A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining Scratchers ticket.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California woman who was homeless just a few years ago is now a millionaire.

California Lottery officials said Lucia Forseth is $5 million richer thanks to a lucky Scratchers ticket she purchased at a Walmart in Pittsburg, about 40 miles outside of San Francisco.

She reportedly stopped at the store for an oil change when she decided to buy a ticket.

“I only bought one ticket. I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won!” Forseth said. “I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”

The lucky winner said the 2023 ticket has special meaning for her this year.

“Six years ago, I was homeless,” Forseth said. “This year, I am getting married, getting my associate degree and won $5 million.”

She added, “You never think you have a chance to win it. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me.”

Forseth said she plans to buy a house and invest the rest of her winnings.

