Teen arrested for having loaded gun at Mankato West High School

Mankato Police arrested a teen for having a loaded gun at Mankato West High School. Police say...
Mankato Police arrested a teen for having a loaded gun at Mankato West High School. Police say no threats were made, and there were no injuries.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Police arrested a teen for having a loaded gun at Mankato West High School.

According to a release from Mankato Police, just after 10:00 Wednesday, a 16-year-old was taken into custody for possession of a loaded handgun at Mankato Area Public Schools’ West High School.

Police say no threats were made, and there were no injuries. Police say the gun was concealed at the time of the arrest, and the student was cooperative.

“There are no known threats at this time,” said Deputy Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose in a statement. “The incident remains under investigation, and no further details are available.”

The teen was taken to a juvenile detention facility and the case has been referred to the county attorney’s office. Requested charges include, but are not limited to, possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, which is considered a felony.

In an email to parents, Mankato Area Public Schools says student and staff safety is the district’s top priority. The district says they continue to work with Mankato Public Safety on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
04/2023
MN House passes Paid Family and Medical Leave bill
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Fastenal Manufacturing Sponsorship Program
First Chatfield student selected for Fastenal Manufacturing Sponsorship Program

Latest News

Swimming Lessons in Rochester, Darian Leddy reports
Swimming lessons
Rochester swimming lessons slots in high demand
Josey
Pet of the Week: Josey
National Skilled Trades Day
National Skilled Trades Day
ST. PAUL, MN
Minnesota DFL tax bill could impact rest of session negotiations with Senate Republicans