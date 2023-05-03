Sunny with light winds today; small rain chances later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have yet another bright and sunny day ahead of us today, but this time we’re going to enjoy light winds instead of the raw and powerful winds we’ve been dealing with in recent days. High pressure is settling into the region from the west, bringing this bright and quiet weather to the area. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-60s and just a hint of a northwest breeze.

Expect sunny skies and light winds today with highs in the mid-60s. (KTTC)

Temperatures overnight tonight will be in the mid-40s instead of the 20s and 30s that we’ve been experiencing in recent memory. Skies will be clear with a light south breeze.

Warm air will continue to build northward on Thursday ahead of a weak cold front that will be approaching from the northwest. A mostly sunny sky will be the rule tomorrow until late in the afternoon when a few isolated showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm will develop along that front. The best chances locally for rainfall tomorrow will be along and south of the Minnesota-Iowa border. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 70s with a slight southwest breeze.

High temps tomorrow will be in the 70s. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated showers across the map on Friday with occasional sunshine and clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a slight easterly breeze behind Thursday’s cold front.

The weekend looks bright and mild with partly sunny skies and a chance of brief, light showers in the area. There will be a slight chance of showers on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and a slight southeasterly breeze. Sunday will be a little more unsettled with a few more showers in the afternoon and high temperatures in the low 70s.

There will be small chances of rain heading into the weekend. The best chances will be late in the weekend and on Monday. (KTTC)

A storm system will move through the area between Sunday night and Monday, bringing more widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the area, and high temperatures Monday afternoon will be around 70 degrees.

There will be some isolated showers in the area early in the weekend. Rain and thunder chances will become more widespread later in the weekend. (KTTC)

Later next week, a few showers may develop again on Thursday with a better chance of rain next Friday. High temperatures in the upcoming week will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Temps will be in the 60s and 70s for the next week or two. (KTTC)

