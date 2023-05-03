RPS students enjoy new bike fleet

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Health and safety are coming together at Rochester Public Schools on National Bike to School Day and there’s something big to celebrate.

The district has a new fleet of 32 bikes with helmets. The fleet will be used at Rochester elementary schools. It includes two balance bikes, six adaptive trikes and a trailer for storing and hauling it all.

Fifth graders at Gibbs Elementary tried out the new bikes Wednesday morning by pedaling to Dakota Middle School, which they will attend next year.

The fleet was made possible through a MnDOT grant. It is available for use at any of the district elementary schools.

