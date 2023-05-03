Rochester swimming lessons slots in high demand

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the weather starts to warm up, many Rochester parents may be thinking about getting their kids enrolled in swimming lessons this summer.

Learning to swim happens year-round in Rochester, but once summer rolls around, swimming lesson demand is high.

“We have a lot of people looking, especially this time of the year with summer coming up so, spring is typically really, really full,” RAC Aquatics Director Whitney Benedetti said.

“We’re busy all year round. We have about 600 kids a week all year. In the summer we go to about 800,” Rochester Swim Club CEO Autumn Kappes said.

Right now, the Rochester Swimming Club and the Rochester Athletic Club are set on instructors, but it’s a matter of finding the space and time for lessons.

“We are doing our best to get a spot for everybody, which is easier in the summer when we have more pools. In the winter, it’s difficult when we only have the one warm water pool at the Rec Center,” Kappes said.

“Right now, we’ve got staff to run programming. It’s just a matter of how much programming we can actually run, so can I add new days? Can I add new staff? Are they ready? It’s a pretty long process,” Benedetti said.

It’s also a matter of keeping the instructor to student ratio small.

“We keep our class sizes small. We take only 4 or 5 kids in a class, so they can get more one-on-one attention,” Benedetti said.

The Rochester Swim Club hosts lessons at Silver Lake Pool, the Rec Center and, normally, Soldiers Field Pool. However, Soldiers is closed this summer due to construction.

“It is a challenge. It puts a lot of people over here [Silver Lake Pool]. This is a very old pool, so it’s a lot of wear and tear on the pool,” Kappes said.

Instructors say knowing how to swim is crucial. According to the CDC, for children between the ages of 5-14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death.

“It’s more about survival in the water and jumping off the dock but turning back around to it or floating until you can get that lifejacket put on,” Benedetti said.

“It’s our mission to have everybody in Rochester to be able to swim. Whether they can pay or not pay. We are willing and able to get anybody in and work with them,” Kappes said.

