Rochester Public School Board discusses school resource officer alternatives.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – School resource officers (SRO) have been a hot button topic during Rochester Public School Board meetings for more than a year. Tuesday the school board met with experts to discuss alternative approaches to ensuring school safety that do not include stationing officers in schools.

The alternatives included full time consultants, which would be more of an outside force who support training, accountability, respond to and deescalate situations. According to Alleyne, Matlock and Associates, this is a model that Minneapolis Public Schools uses and has seen success.

The board was also presented with the idea of having its own private police force, but an issue posed with this model is a high level of liability.

“Sometimes the issue is the person making the referral rather than the SRO and so my stance and this whole time has not been anti-SRO, it’s been anti-systems of equity that are negatively impacting our students,” Dr. Jessica Garcia explained.

Finally, enhanced security guards were presented, but an issue with this security model is knowing when to get involved in a situation.

The main theme of the options presented to the school board was building a strong partnership between their school security would resolve most issues.

“I view that the issue is not just based on whether or not one wears a uniform or one sits in a classroom, so I don’t think that there is a perfect prototype if you will,” director Don Barlow said.

If the board decides to terminate its current contract with the Rochester Police Department, they must take action before June first.

