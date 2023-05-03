Pet of the Week: Josey
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Josey is Wednesday’s Pet of the Week from Paws and Claws in Rochester.
Josey is a 4 1/2-year-old female Catahula Leopard mix who has been at the shelter since March 10th. She is a PCHS alumna who was adopted out as a puppy. She lost her home due to the illness of her person who could no longer care for her.
She had her left front leg amputated a while ago due to an accident but seems to get around well on her 3 legs according to Paws and Claws volunteer Char Carey.
If you would like to adopt Josey you can find more details here.
You can also call: (507) 288-7226
