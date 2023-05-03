Pet of the Week: Josey

Josey
Josey(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: May. 3, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Josey is Wednesday’s Pet of the Week from Paws and Claws in Rochester.

Josey is a 4 1/2-year-old female Catahula Leopard mix who has been at the shelter since March 10th.  She is a PCHS alumna who was adopted out as a puppy. She lost her home due to the illness of her person who could no longer care for her. 

She had her left front leg amputated a while ago due to an accident but seems to get around well on her 3 legs according to Paws and Claws volunteer Char Carey. 

If you would like to adopt Josey you can find more details here.

You can also call: (507) 288-7226

