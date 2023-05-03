No dogs recommended at annual Pet Walk due to canine flu

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Paws and Claws Humane Society is recommending no dogs participate in the annual Pet Walk scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023 due to an outbreak of canine influenza in the Twin Cities area.

After consulting with their shelter veterinarian and the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, Paws and Claws hopes that preventative measures like this will help keep the canine community safe and healthy, and help prevent the spread of Canine Influenza.

There are no known cases of Canine Influenza in Southeast Minnesota as of now.

Paws and Claws is still encouraging walkers to bring their other pets.

Registration for the Pet Walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Cook Park in Rochester. The walk begins at 10 a.m.

There will still be many vendors and prizes to be given out at the event.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.