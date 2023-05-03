No dogs recommended at annual Pet Walk due to canine flu

Pet walk
Pet walk(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Paws and Claws Humane Society is recommending no dogs participate in the annual Pet Walk scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023 due to an outbreak of canine influenza in the Twin Cities area.

After consulting with their shelter veterinarian and the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, Paws and Claws hopes that preventative measures like this will help keep the canine community safe and healthy, and help prevent the spread of Canine Influenza.

There are no known cases of Canine Influenza in Southeast Minnesota as of now.

Paws and Claws is still encouraging walkers to bring their other pets.

Registration for the Pet Walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Cook Park in Rochester. The walk begins at 10 a.m.

There will still be many vendors and prizes to be given out at the event.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
04/2023
MN House passes Paid Family and Medical Leave bill
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Fastenal Manufacturing Sponsorship Program
First Chatfield student selected for Fastenal Manufacturing Sponsorship Program
Olmsted County Logo
Olmsted County lifts COVID-19 emergency declaration

Latest News

RPS students enjoy new bike fleet
RPS students enjoy new bike fleet
Experience Rochester presents Craft Beer Week
Experience Rochester presents Craft Beer Week
OLMSTED MEDICAL CENTER
Masks no longer required at OMC buildings
Highway 60 reopened in Wabasha after flood waters recede
Highway 60 reopened in Wabasha after flood waters recede