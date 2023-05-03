Man dies after he was run over by his own car during police chase, troopers say

A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night in Cabell County. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alex Jackson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night.

According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died at the scene.

WVSP said a trooper tried to pull McGraw’s vehicle over in Cabell County for erratic driving. They said McGraw kept going, leading to a pursuit.

During that chase, police said McGraw stopped and got out of the vehicle at the bottom of a hill. He started to run, but he did not put the vehicle in park.

The vehicle then ran over McGraw. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
04/2023
MN House passes Paid Family and Medical Leave bill
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Fastenal Manufacturing Sponsorship Program
First Chatfield student selected for Fastenal Manufacturing Sponsorship Program
Olmsted County Logo
Olmsted County lifts COVID-19 emergency declaration

Latest News

FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April...
Elon Musk threatens to reassign NPR’s Twitter account
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 3 hurt in shooting at Atlanta medical building, police say
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested
From left: Nicholas Karol-Chik, Zachary Kwak and Joseph Koenig
3 Colorado 18-year-olds charged with murder in rock-throwing death
FILE - Moskva River and the Kremlin are shown in this file photo.
Ukraine denies Russian claim Kyiv sent drones to hit Kremlin