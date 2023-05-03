Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve been enjoying the sunshine and calmer conditions across SE MN and NE IA Wednesday. A more active weather pattern will settle in later this week.

Upcoming Rain Chances:

Rain chances ahead (KTTC)

A cold front will move across the upper Midwest and is expected to stall out near I-90. With this front stalling out across SE MN and NE IA on Friday, it will bring isolated rain/storm chances to the region through the weekend.

Showers and storms are expected to stay isolated in coverage across the region. Not everyone will see rain through the next three days.

Rainfall Forecast:

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

With showers and storms staying isolated this weekend, rainfall amounts will vary over the next three days. Through Sunday rainfall amounts will be anywhere from 0.10-0.75″.

Monday looks to be our “best” chance of widespread rainfall amounts. Showers and storms will be scattered throughout the day on Monday. This should bump our rainfall totals over the next five days to around 0.50-1.00″ through Monday evening.

Thursday’s Forecast:

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Before the rain moves in this weekend, we’ll have beautiful conditions on Thursday. Highs will be well above average in the middle and upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will increase to around 10-15 mph through the afternoon Thursday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

