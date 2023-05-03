Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances ahead

On/off rain chances through early next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve been enjoying the sunshine and calmer conditions across SE MN and NE IA Wednesday. A more active weather pattern will settle in later this week.

Upcoming Rain Chances:

Rain chances ahead
Rain chances ahead(KTTC)

A cold front will move across the upper Midwest and is expected to stall out near I-90. With this front stalling out across SE MN and NE IA on Friday, it will bring isolated rain/storm chances to the region through the weekend.

Showers and storms are expected to stay isolated in coverage across the region. Not everyone will see rain through the next three days.

Rainfall Forecast:

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

With showers and storms staying isolated this weekend, rainfall amounts will vary over the next three days. Through Sunday rainfall amounts will be anywhere from 0.10-0.75″.

Monday looks to be our “best” chance of widespread rainfall amounts. Showers and storms will be scattered throughout the day on Monday. This should bump our rainfall totals over the next five days to around 0.50-1.00″ through Monday evening.

Thursday’s Forecast:

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Before the rain moves in this weekend, we’ll have beautiful conditions on Thursday. Highs will be well above average in the middle and upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will increase to around 10-15 mph through the afternoon Thursday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
04/2023
MN House passes Paid Family and Medical Leave bill
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Fastenal Manufacturing Sponsorship Program
First Chatfield student selected for Fastenal Manufacturing Sponsorship Program

Latest News

WED NOON WX KTTC
WED NOON WX KTTC
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Sunny with light winds today; small rain chances later this week
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Wednesday Morning Weather
Sarah's 5pm Tuesday Forecast - 5/2/23
Sarah's 5pm Tuesday Forecast - 5/2/23