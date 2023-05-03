Highway 60 reopened in Wabasha after flood waters recede

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Mississippi River waters have receded from Highway 60 east of Highway 61 in Wabasha, so Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) crews will reopen the road at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, once they’ve finished cleanup efforts.

The stretch of Highway 60, which goes under a railroad bridge, is just east of Highway 61 at Wabasha. Water from the Mississippi River had backed up and flooded the low-lying area, including the road.

MnDOT blocked the road with barricades beginning in mid-April and detoured traffic. This area often floods when the Mississippi River rises significantly during spring and heavy, sustained rains.

The Highway 60 bridge over the Mississippi River remained open.

MnDOT cautions motorists if they encounter flooded roads:

Do not drive around barricades or into flooded areas.

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles and pick-ups.

When a road is closed, it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. If travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will also apply.

To find more information from MnDOT about flooding, visit MnDOT's website

