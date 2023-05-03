Former Virgil’s owner charged with theft for stealing checks from current owners

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The former owner of Virgil’s Auto Repair and Towing has been charged with theft after stealing checks from the current owners of the business.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement received a report on Jan. 20, 2023 from Virgil’s regarding a stolen check intended for the business that had been deposited into someone else’s bank account.

Law enforcement subpoenaed the bank records and learned that the account belonged to 44-year-old Royal Johnson. One of the current owners of Virgil’s told officials that Johnson was the former owner of Virgil’s.

On Nov. 5, 2021, Johnson executed a contract with the current owner that transferred the use of the “Virgil” name. The contract also transferred all of Virgil’s equipment.

Law enforcement also subpoenaed additional records regarding the bank account and learned that 16 checks intended for Virgil’s Auto Repair and Towing had been deposited into the account between Jan. 3, 2023, and Jan. 26, 2023.

The current owner provided information for each check that included what the service was, which Virgil’s Auto Repair and Towing employee provided the service, and when the service was provided.

Officials then spoke with Johnson who claimed to be the owner of Virgil’s and told law enforcement that the company was now a shell company and it had moved from locations.

Johnson admitted to cashing the checks and said he had the mail forwarded to a new address under his control. He also admitted that he was unable to provide any documentation that he had performed the services for which the checks were written.

The United States Postal Service confirmed that Johnson had the mail forwarded to his own address on April 19, 2022.

No one at Virgil’s gave Johnson permission to forward mail or deposit the checks.

The total value of deposited checks was $7,984.01.

Johnson faces felony charges of Mail Theft-Intentionally Deceiving by False Representation and Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent.

