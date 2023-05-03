Films return to big screen at new Pops Art Theater

Films return to big screen at new Pops Art Theater.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Life has been restored to the former Gray Duck Theater, now known as Pops Art Theater.

The theater is now owned by duo Maggie Pennetta and Nathaniel Nelson. Since the sale, the duo has made many updates to the theater and lobby area. Pops Art had its grand opening on Saturday, April 29 and according to Nelson, the turnout was strong with more than 100 visitors.

As of right now the theater plans on showing three to four films a week and adding live music and comedy to the mix.

“It’s just fun to be in another arts environment I used to run a theater when I was really young back in high school so it’s nice to be back in there, it nice to kind of be in this space and just to be able to bring films that either you don’t see in other theaters or may not have seen in decades,” Nelson said.

The duo bought the space earlier this year. For information about showings, click here.

