City provides update on multi-million-dollar Cascade Lake project

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Now that spring has sprung, many Rochester residents are noticing construction around Cascade Lake. KTTC checked in with Rochester Parks and Recreation on where things stand now.

Parks and Rec officials report the construction is part of a $5 million project to upgrade the lakefront.

The improvements include an amphitheater, park pavilion, and a new playground area.

Parks and Rec said the amphitheater and pavilion could be open as soon as July.

“The pavilion has an outdoor restroom space for the beach area, so that will be open when it’s done in July. The amphitheater itself, we don’t have any programming setup now, but we plan to have some programming setup with some community groups,” said Parks and Forestry Director Mike Nigbur.

Half of the funds for the project stem from state bonding money.

The upgrades to the park’s playground will finish later in August.

But with more people expected at the lakefront, will it be okay to swim in?

Many times during the summer, the lake’s shallow waters get warm on hot days, which causes algae and other microbes to grow. That can make the water unfit for swimming.

Parks and Rec says it’s looking to address this issue.

“Not much you can really do about it. We are looking at solutions that may include pumping some water from the bottom of the lake area which is much deeper, about 45 feet,” said Nigbur.

