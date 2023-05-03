Bride killed in drunk driving accident had ties to Owatonna

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A tragic story has gone viral around the country.

A bride killed by a drunk driver right after her wedding reception in South Carolina.

We’re now learning her father is from Owatonna.

Brad Warner has been posting on social media about the death of his daughter.

Samantha Miller was killed by a drunk driver on Folly Beach near Charleston, right after her wedding.

She was on the back of a golf cart.

The driver of the car was going 65 in a 25 mile per hour zone.

The groom and two others were also hurt in the crash.

The groom is currently in the hospital.

The family has been requesting that people give them space at this time as they grieve.

