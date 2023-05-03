1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles

1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
1 killed, 1 injured in I-90 crash near St. Charles
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 Tuesday night.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened about one mile east of Highway 74 at 6:25 p.m.

The 40-year-old driver of the vehicle lost control and rolled several times. A 51-year-old woman was a passenger in the vehicle was killed during the accident. The driver suffered serious injuries. 

Both the driver and passenger are from Illinois.

