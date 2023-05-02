Windy today; less wind and more warmth in the next several days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunny skies and powerful winds are again the rule today as the storm system that brought cool rain over the weekend continues to generate strong gusts in its wake as it moves through the Great Lakes today. Expect sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s and northwest winds occasionally reaching 35 miles per hour.

Expect sunny skies and gusty winds for the rest of the day. (KTTC)

Wind gusts will reach 30 miles per hour until just before sunset this evening. (KTTC)

Winds will quickly subside this evening as the sun approaches the horizon. With a clear sky overnight, temperatures will fall steadily from the 40s later in the evening to the mid-30s late in the night.

High pressure will move through the Upper Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, continuing our sunny trend of weather, but with much lighter winds. Expect high temperatures in the low and mid-60s with a gentle northwest breeze.

Temps Wednesday will climb into the 60s across the map which is typical for this time of the year. (KTTC)

Warm air will build northward later in the week, but as it does a little energy in the atmosphere will move in ahead of a storm system to our west, triggering very sparse, isolated showers in the area. Expect a few showers on Thursday and Friday with otherwise mostly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

There will be small chances of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms later this week and over the weekend. (KTTC)

As a storm system approaches the area over the weekend, south winds will become fairly breezy again and there will be a chance of sparse showers on Saturday with a slightly better chance of showers on Sunday. High temperatures will be around 709 degrees over the weekend which will be several degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

High temps will be in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week with slight chances of showers for several days. (KTTC)

A few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible next Monday with occasional sunshine during the day as the storm system pushes through the region. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

High temps will be in the 60s and 70s for the remainder of this week and next week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, May 2, 2023. We get to enjoy tons of sunshine today, but once again it is a windy day in the area. Expect high temperatures in the upper 50s. High temperatures will be in the 60s in the 70s for the next several days with sparse rain chances late in the week and over the weekend. #weather #weatherman #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.