Windy and cool today, but a warming trend is on the way

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Once again, we’re dealing with strong and harsh winds in the area today as the weekend storm system that started this blustery pattern slowly pulls away to the east. At least we get to enjoy a day of wall-to-wall sunshine with slightly warmer temperatures than the past few days. Expect high temperatures in the upper 50s with northwest winds occasionally reaching 35 miles per hour in the midday and afternoon adding an extra chill to the air. Winds will quickly subside this evening as the sun approaches the horizon.

Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with gusty winds and high temps will be in the upper 50s. (KTTC)

Northwest winds will be strong and gusty until early in the evening today. (KTTC)

With a clear sky overnight, temperatures will fall steadily from the 40s later in the evening to the mid-30s late in the night.

High pressure will move through the Upper Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, continuing our sunny trend of weather, but with much lighter winds. Expect high temperatures in the low and mid-60s with a gentle northwest breeze.

High temps tomorrow will be in the 60s with light winds. (KTTC)

Warm air will build northward later in the week, but as it does a little energy in the atmosphere will move in ahead of a storm system to our west, triggering very sparse, isolated showers in the area. Expect a few showers on Thursday and Friday with otherwise mostly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain chances will gradually move into the area later in the week and over the weekend, but activity is expected to be isolated. (KTTC)

As a storm system approaches the area over the weekend, south winds will become fairly breezy again and there will be a chance of sparse showers on Saturday with a slightly better chance of showers on Sunday. High temperatures will be around 709 degrees over the weekend which will be several degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Temps will warm to the 60s and low 70s in the coming days. A few showers will be possible later in the week and over the weekend. (KTTC)

A few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible next Monday with occasional sunshine during the day as the storm system pushes through the region. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

High temps will be in the 60s and 70s for the remainder of this week and all of next week. (KTTC)

