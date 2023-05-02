Warmer weather with rain chances ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It has been extremely windy across SE MN and NE IA the past several days and we might finally get a break from those breezy conditions.

Wind gusts today (KTTC)

Wind gusts today ranged from 30-50 mph across the region. Winds will slowly calm through the overnight hours tonight.

Winds ahead (KTTC)

Winds the rest of the week will sit around 5-15 mph from Wednesday through Sunday. That’s great news since we’ve had gusts reaching near 50 mph for the past several days.

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Wednesday forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Wednesday will be close to seasonal averages in the middle and lower 60s. Sunny skies with light northwesterly winds will be expected.

Rain chances (KTTC)

Rain chances return to the region Friday and through the weekend. Showers should stay isolated on both Saturday and Sunday. Monday looks to be the best day for scattered showers and storms across SE MN and NE IA. We could see around 0.25-0.75″ for rainfall totals through the next 5-7 days.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

