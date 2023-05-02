Warmer weather with rain chances ahead

60s & 70s for highs
By Nick Jansen
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It has been extremely windy across SE MN and NE IA the past several days and we might finally get a break from those breezy conditions.

Wind gusts today
Wind gusts today(KTTC)

Wind gusts today ranged from 30-50 mph across the region. Winds will slowly calm through the overnight hours tonight.

Winds ahead
Winds ahead(KTTC)

Winds the rest of the week will sit around 5-15 mph from Wednesday through Sunday. That’s great news since we’ve had gusts reaching near 50 mph for the past several days.

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Wednesday will be close to seasonal averages in the middle and lower 60s. Sunny skies with light northwesterly winds will be expected.

Rain chances
Rain chances(KTTC)

Rain chances return to the region Friday and through the weekend. Showers should stay isolated on both Saturday and Sunday. Monday looks to be the best day for scattered showers and storms across SE MN and NE IA. We could see around 0.25-0.75″ for rainfall totals through the next 5-7 days.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Downtown bike lane reduction
Rochester city council proposes to reduce bike lanes in downtown
North Buena Vista flooding.
Some people living near Mississippi River adapt to flooded homes

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Windy today; less wind and more warmth in the next several days
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Windy and cool today, but a warming trend is on the way
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Tuesday Morning Weather