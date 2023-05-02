Use of deadly force by investigator justified in November Red Wing shooting

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – On November 22, 2022 Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Steve Sutton-Brown was involved in a shooting in Red Wing.

Fernando Javier Carbajal, 24, had assaulted Investigator Sutton-Brown, at which time Investigator Sutton-Brown fired three rounds, all striking Carbajal.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed an independent investigation of the shooting. The Goodhue County Attorney’s Office received the completed BCA investigation and asked the Stearns County Attorney’s Office to review the investigation.

The Stearns County Attorney’s Office reviewed the information and concluded that the use of deadly force by Investigator Steve Sutton-Brown was justified.

The Stearns County Attorney found that criminal charges were not supported in this case because Minnesota law permits officers to use deadly force when necessary to protect the officer from apparent death or great bodily harm.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office completed an internal review and cleared Investigator Sutton-Brown to return to full duty.

Fernando Javier Carbajal was treated and released from the hospital a day after the shooting.

The criminal case is ongoing against Fernando Carbajal.

