Use of deadly force by investigator justified in November Red Wing shooting

Use of deadly force by investigator justified in November Red Wing shooting
Use of deadly force by investigator justified in November Red Wing shooting(WPTA)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – On November 22, 2022 Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Steve Sutton-Brown was involved in a shooting in Red Wing.

Fernando Javier Carbajal, 24, had assaulted Investigator Sutton-Brown, at which time Investigator Sutton-Brown fired three rounds, all striking Carbajal.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed an independent investigation of the shooting. The Goodhue County Attorney’s Office received the completed BCA investigation and asked the Stearns County Attorney’s Office to review the investigation.

The Stearns County Attorney’s Office reviewed the information and concluded that the use of deadly force by Investigator Steve Sutton-Brown was justified.

The Stearns County Attorney found that criminal charges were not supported in this case because Minnesota law permits officers to use deadly force when necessary to protect the officer from apparent death or great bodily harm.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office completed an internal review and cleared Investigator Sutton-Brown to return to full duty.

Fernando Javier Carbajal was treated and released from the hospital a day after the shooting.

The criminal case is ongoing against Fernando Carbajal.

RELATED
Goodhue County officials identify deputy and suspect in Red Wing altercation

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Downtown bike lane reduction
Rochester city council proposes to reduce bike lanes in downtown
North Buena Vista flooding.
Some people living near Mississippi River adapt to flooded homes

Latest News

MMIR Office
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office unveils new logo
Mason City Fire and Police Departments responded to a fire at the Kirk Apartments in downtown...
Road, sidewalk closures still in effect after Mason City apartment fire
NAMI
May is Mental Health Awareness Month
Olmsted County Logo
Olmsted County lifts COVID-19 emergency declaration