Rochester Fire Department responds to garage fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department battled windy conditions Tuesday as they responded to a garage fire.

According to RFD, units arrived on scene and found a fence and detached garage engulfed. The fire spread to the back corner of the house.

The fire was close to a large propane tank and nearby residents were asked to evacuate their homes until the scene was determined safe.

According to RFD, Engine 4 was able to quickly extinguish the fire, and a second line was pulled to protect the exposures. Multiple other Engines and a Fire Marshall also responded.

RFD crews were able to determine the fire did not spread to the inside of the home. There were no injuries.

RFD said since it was windy and the fire happened in a residential area with homes close together, protecting the exposures and the fire from spreading required a quick response time, with multiple crews working together.

Authorities added that it is important that during low humidity and windy conditions to check the DNR website for burning bans and to follow their instructions. RFD said these conditions can cause fire to quickly spread.

