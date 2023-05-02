MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Fire and Police Departments have been monitoring the scene at the Kirk Apartments since the initial fire on Monday, April 24.

Several road closures have been in place and will remain in place until further notice. The surrounding area that has been deemed an immediate danger and is closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic includes:

North Federal Avenue and the sidewalks along North Federal Avenue from 2nd Street NE to 3rd Street NE and from the Kirk Apartments across the street to the east up to the front of the businesses along Federal Avenue. No entry/exit from the business fronts until further notice. All business owners are advised to use the rear entrance to conduct business out of and the entrances facing Federal Avenue are emergency exit only.

The area from 2nd Street & Federal Avenue west to Enterprise Alley and businesses along 2nd Street NW. No entry or exit to these businesses off 2nd Street until further notice. This is also an emergency exit only.

In addition to the locations listed above, the enclosed map of the downtown shows the locations that are deemed dangerous and off limits to the public

Road, sidewalk closures still in effect after Mason City apartment fire (Mason City Police Department)

The City of Mason City has placarded this apartment building at 206 N. Federal Avenue as a dangerous building and no occupancy is allowed. The surrounding area has also been deemed an immediate danger to the life and safety of the public. No occupancy or pedestrian traffic allowed in this area and the area is open to authorized personnel only.

The City of Mason City is working with the property owner and certain agencies to remedy the situation as quickly and safely as possible and get the downtown business district back up and running.

