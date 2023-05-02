Olmsted County lifts COVID-19 emergency declaration

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County announced Tuesday that it officially ended the COVID-19 public health emergency with the repeal of the declaration by the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners after more than three years.

Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) will now focus on balancing prevention and living with COVID-19 in our community.

“Conditions in Olmsted County and across the state of Minnesota have significantly improved. COVID-19 has become a part of our lives, and we will continue focusing on monitoring the virus and promoting vaccinations.”

OCPHS Director Denise Daniels

OCPHS will continue providing COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at its 2100 Campus Drive location.

The department will also inform and educate the public about COVID-19 threats and prevention on its website and social media sites.

OCPHS has also adjusted its mask requirements in its clinical settings. Masks are no longer required in areas where direct client care is delivered. However, if a client requests a provider wear a mask, OCPHS will support that accommodation.

Masking is mandated when there is a risk of infectious disease transmission, including during Tuberculosis clinics. Masking will also be required for 10 days following a known higher-risk COVID-19 exposure and a full 10 days after infection, even if the person meets the criteria to exit home isolation before that 10-day mark.

