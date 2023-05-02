Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office unveils new logo

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office (MMIR) started two years ago through the state of Minnesota, and now, it is unveiling a new logo to further get the word out about its mission.

According to MMIR, indigenous people make up 1.1% percent of Minnesota’s population, and between 2010 and 2019, indigenous women accounted for 9% of the homicide rate. MMIR Director Juliet Rudie said the violence against this population is an epidemic.

The new logo shows a woman with a red handprint on her mouth, symbolizing the voices that haven’t been heard. The teal represents sexual assault survivors. The woman on top of the red circle symbolizes the sun, which gives hope for a brighter future.

“These people are not just numbers, but human beings with families, jobs, dreams and futures.”

Rudie said since the office was established, it has been able to provide reports about the issues that affect indigenous people. That includes working with families who have missing or murdered loved ones, building relationships with law enforcement and educating the public.

“This is personal for me. I have a cousin whose son has been missing since 2017 and there is no closure for her until she finds her son. We hope this image brings a renewed awareness to the crisis affecting Indigenous people across Minnesota while evoking a sense of hope for a better and brighter future without violence, poverty, racism and injustice.”

National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Awareness Day is May 5.

