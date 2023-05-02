May is Mental Health Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – All people, no matter where they are on their mental health journey, are deserving of support, resources, fulfillment and a community that cares.

Courtney Lawson, with National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), joined Midwest Access Tuesday to chat about the different options people affected by mental illness have.

Some things people can do to improve their own mental health include:

Build connections.

Get outdoors.

Practice mindfulness/self-care and learn to manage stress.

Create a healthy home environment.

Screen for mental health condition.

You can learn more about NAMI here.

