Jonas Brothers announced as final 2023 Grandstand performance

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Fair announced Tuesday the final Grandstand show for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series will be the Jonas Brothers.

The show will be on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023. Prices vary from $77-$207.

The Jonas Brothers are an American pop rock band that consists of three brothers: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas.

The following 2023 Grandstand shows have already been announced: The Black Keys: Dropout Boogie Tour with special guest The Velveteers (Aug. 24); THE CHICKS: World Tour 2023 with special guest Wild Rivers (Aug. 25); Keith Urban with special guest Lindsay Ell (Aug. 26); Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan (Aug. 27); Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills (Aug. 28); Brandi Carlile with special guest Wynonna Judd (Aug. 29); Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$ (Aug. 30); DURAN DURAN: FUTURE PAST with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC (Aug. 31); The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring The Hold Steady with special guests Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four (Sept. 2); 50th Annual MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals (Sept. 3 – free); and Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour (Sept. 4).

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.