First Chatfield student selected for Fastenal Manufacturing Sponsorship Program

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – With the price of four-year college on the rise, more young people may be opting for a trade school or apprenticeship.

For this Chatfield senior Owen Dammen, he won’t be paying for any of his schooling thanks to a local sponsorship program.

It’s a program put on by Minnesota State College Southeast and Fastenal Manufacturing out of Winona. Officials select ten high school seniors who would like to pursue a two-year degree in CNC Machine Tool Operations. Students will spend the summer after high school graduation learning and working alongside machinists at Fastenal.

After two years, Fastenal will offer the student a full-time position and pay a fourth of the tuition cost every six months until their schooling is completely paid off. Today, that number is just shy of $13,000.

At Chatfield High School, engineering and industrial class enrollment is on the rise.

“Last year, we only had five in our operations class. This year we have 16,” Chatfield Engineering & Industrial Arts teacher Tim Willette said.

For Dammen, he knew early on in his schooling that he wanted to take these classes and go into a trade.

“Once they built this whole thing in ninth grade, I thought this would be a great opportunity to learn and develop more interests,” Dammen said.

As a student in the Fastenal Manufacturing Sponsorship Program, he can start working right out of school, working toward getting his school paid off.

“It was a good feeling that now I just kind of get to relax a little bit more. I can start going to school and going to work. Who knows where this will take me?” Dammen said.

“This is a perfect fit for him. He’s going to do well. He’s our success story. He is our first student to take advantage of this scholarships opportunity,” Willette said.

Fastenal works closely with area high schools to only recruit employees, but also provide tools and other resources.

“We need good machinists to be able to come into our shop and operate equipment like this and make that product for our customers,” Fastenal Manufacturing trainer & recruiter Willie Lubahn said.

“From a financial standpoint, we can’t afford all of the things a lot of the things that we need. A lot of the time we get donations,” Willette said.

Students, teachers and Fastenal employees agree that this type of work is fulfilling and honest work.

“When you start with a bar of material, and you create this product that is going to be an integral piece in assembly for a customer. That’s a pretty cool feeling. You can go home every night saying I made something important for our world and our society,” Lubahn said.

There are still slots open for Fastenal’s sponsorship program this fall. If you’re interested in applying, you can reach out to Willie Lubahn. His email is wlubahn@fastenal.com.

