3M laying off 1,100 employees at headquarters

The company has said pandemic-era supply chain problems have eased and backlogged orders have been shipped. That means they now no longer need as much staff.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota-based manufacturer 3M plans to lay off more than 1,000 employees at its Maplewood site.

The company says it will begin terminating 1,100 employees at its Maplewood site on June 30.

The notice was given to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development yesterday, as required by federal law.

While employees are being laid off, 3M says the Maplewood site will remain open.

The announcement comes as the manufacturer shared plans to lay off 6,000 employees worldwide amid restructuring.

The company has said pandemic-era supply chain problems have eased and backlogged orders have been shipped.

That means they now no longer need as much staff.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Downtown bike lane reduction
Rochester city council proposes to reduce bike lanes in downtown
North Buena Vista flooding.
Some people living near Mississippi River adapt to flooded homes

Latest News

Olmsted County Logo
Olmsted County lifts COVID-19 emergency declaration
pen pals hug for the first time
Rochester fifth graders meet their pen pals
Jonas Brothers announced as final 2023 Grandstand performance
Jonas Brothers announced as final 2023 Grandstand performance
Would give them credit monitoring access
Sen. Amy Klobuchar introduces bipartisan legislation for military veterans