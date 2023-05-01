Windy and cool today; a warming trend is in store this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought rain and snow showers to the region over the weekend has moved away to the east, but we’re still dealing with some windy and cool conditions in the area today. Expect sunshine with occasional cloud cover throughout the day and high temperatures in the mid-50s. A northwest breeze will reach 40 miles per hour at times adding a little extra chill to the air so wind chill indices will actually hover in the 40s for the most part.

After a breezy night with clear skies overhead, we’ll enjoy a day of mostly sunny weather on Tuesday. While gusty winds continue to impact the area on Tuesday, temperatures will be a little warmer, mainly in the mid-50s in the afternoon. North winds will gust to 25 miles per hour until the early evening hours when they’ll finally drop off.

High pressure will move into the Upper Mississippi Valley Wednesday, bringing sunny and tranquil conditions. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-60s with light northwest winds.

As a large storm system develops to our west later in the week, small pieces of energy will move into the region ahead of it possibly triggering isolated showers on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s.

Expect occasional sunshine and isolated showers on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies on Sunday when we’ll experience the best chance of more widespread rain in the area. A few isolated thunderstorms will also be possible during the day. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s with a slight southeast breeze.

