Temperatures climb into the 60s this week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It has been a very windy day across the region with gusts near 50 mph in part of northern Iowa.

Peak wind gusts
Peak wind gusts(KTTC)

A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 7 pm for all of the counties in tan. Strong winds will continue overnight, out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. Temperatures will cool into the mid-30s with partly cloudy skies.

Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory(KTTC)

Temperatures will be on the climb this week, returning to the 60s by midweek. One more seasonably cool day in the mid-50s is in store for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately, the wind will still be strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(KTTC)

Afternoon highs in the 60s will be a welcomed sight across the region on Wednesday, along with abundant sunshine and light northwest winds. Temperatures continue to warm for the late week and weekend, reaching the upper 60s on Thursday.

Highs in the upper 60s, even low 70s, continue through the weekend and are expected to last into early next week. Enjoy that sunshine this week as rain chances look to return to the forecast by the weekend.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

